Lubbock, TX

Young man gets prison time after armed robbery of Lubbock Fast Stop

By James Clark
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Aaron Wiley, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for aggravated robbery.

Wiley, age 18 at the time, was arrested after police said he participated in the armed robbery of Fast Stop, 7302 4th Street. The robbery happened in August 2020 and police publicly announced three arrests in September.

A police report said one suspect pointed a gun at the store clerk while another gabbed cash out of the cash register.

    Images of Tristen Torrez, Kaleb Howard and Aaron Wiley from Lubbock Co. Detention Center
    Images from Lubbock Police Department

“Don’t call the police, we have other guys outside,” the gunman said, according to the police report. On the way out, one of them stole cigarettes, the police report said.

Wiley was given nearly 600 days of credit for time he served in jail. Kaleb Howard and Tristen Torrez, both age 18 at the time, were also arrested.

Howard pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 10 years. Torrez pleaded guilty in August 2021 was sentenced to 12 years.

