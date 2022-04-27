Amid NFL draft uncertainty, prospects display confidence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Very little is certain heading into an NFL draft. Not that the prospects on hand seem to care. There’s a level of confidence that, for them, Thursday night’s first round is a sure thing. “I know I am the best cornerback in...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” an NFL draft bereft of star quarterback prospects wouldn’t seem a fit. It didn’t matter, though, because as personnel people throughout the league predicted, the 2022 crop was so deep that even in the final four rounds, there were plenty of highlights.
CHARLOTTE — Carolina coach Matt Rhule went back to his college roots on the final day of the NFL draft. The Panthers traded up into the fourth round to select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith on Saturday, trading both of their fifth-round picks to Washington to make the move.
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons, and both finally are as healthy as they’ve been since reaching five straight NBA Finalsfrom 2015-19. That remarkable run started when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the second round against Memphis in 2015, marking a big switch in the direction for both franchises.
ST. PETERSBURG — San Diego stunned the Rowdies with two late goals, including the winner in the 88th minute, sending Tampa Bay limping into a two-week break with a 3-2 defeat Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,039 at Al Lang Stadium. Sebastian Guenzatti ended his season-long scoring...
They are the kind of moments dreamt of by baseball players the world over from a young age.
Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Full count. Kendall Diggs made that dream come true.
Arkansas’ designated hitter, the nine-hole hitter, went yard, hitting a three-run home run to give the Diamond Hogs a 6-3 walk-off win over Ole Miss. The teams play a rubber game Sunday afternoon after the Rebels took Game 1on Friday.
Ole Miss had only tied the game an inning before. Evan Taylor walked three straight Rebels hitters to start the inning. Brady Tygart induced a double-play immediately after, but Ole Miss tied the game on it.
Braydon Webb also homered for Arkansas for a second straight game and Brady Slavens joined him in going deep. Slavens’ homer came in the first and gave the Hogs an early lead.
TJ McCants and Tim Elko hit solo shots in the second and third to put Ole Miss back ahead before Webb’s two-run dinger set the stage for the finale.
Arkansas starter Hagen Smith was left out of the decision despite throwing six innings and striking out eight. Tygart picked up the victory, pitching the final two frames in which he walked two and struck out two.
