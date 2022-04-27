ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Deputies: Flagler County mother arrested for disciplining child with extension cord

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is out on bond after being charged with felony child abuse for allegedly disciplining her son with an extension cord, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Camer’ae Lateice Hubbert, 30, was arrested on a warrant in Flagler County and now...

