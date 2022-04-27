ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 Questions in 3 Minutes: Brian Sims

By Molly Given
politicsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Sims is a Democrat, and has been a member of the Pennsylvania House...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives

Comments / 0

Community Policy