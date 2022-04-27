Orlando celebrates grand opening of new neighborhood center in Holden Heights

Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando celebrated the grand opening of a new neighborhood center in Holden Heights on Wednesday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns participated in the official ribbon-cutting.

The historic former Grand Avenue Elementary has been repurposed as a youth and family recreation center, complete with a gym and a pottery studio.

“It’s going to have the opportunity for all types of educational opportunities. For instance, the Orlando Science Center is going to do a STEM program here with the support of NASA ... how cool is that?,” Dyer said.

The city is hosting a community open house on Saturday, featuring tours of the new facility as well as youth activities.

