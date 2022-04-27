ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

POLICE BEAT

westsideconnect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newman Police Department received 88 calls for service and reported 52 officer initiated calls from April 15 to April 21. There were 19 cases opened and seven arrests. The department issued six traffic citations, two criminal...

www.westsideconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
Newman, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Newman, CA
City
Waterford, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Beat#Dodge
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
CBS Chicago

One dead, one injured after State Street Shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police said it all unfolded in the sidewalk near the House of Blues. It happened just four blocks away from a recently opened sheriff's command post aimed at cracking down on crime in that area.The chaos was caught on the Citizen app early Saturday morning. "I was right around the corner," a man can be heard saying on the video. "I pulled up and I seen them surrounding her. They were yelling and screaming." Chicago Police said it happened on the sidewalk no State...
CHICAGO, IL
WNCT

Investigation begins after inmate dies in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in Beaufort County, officials said Saturday night. In a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, officials said emergency medical personnel were called to the Beaufort County Detention Center Friday night at around 7:42 p.m. Officials found the inmate unresponsive. Efforts to revive […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy