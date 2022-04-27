ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan High product enters NBA Draft

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (KSNT) – Three-time National Champion Trevor Hudgins entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The NBA released the list of early entry candidates for this year’s draft. Hudgins is one of three players from a DII university. There are 247 college players and 36 international players on the list. College players have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and keep their NCAA eligibility.

Hudgins won three national titles with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats. He earned back-to-back DII player of the year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. In high school, Hudgins helped lead Manhattan to three Centennial League titles.

KSNT News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Lebo student who died to have private service

LEBO (KSNT) – A Lebo-Waverly School District student who died this week has been identified. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Lebo United Methodist Church for Marshall Pendlay, 17. The obituary said he died at his home and he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young […]
LEBO, KS
KSNT News

Rockies legend ejected from Isotopes game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five-time MLB all-star and longtime Colorado Rockies player Todd Helton joined the Isotopes this week as a special assistant. In only his third game with the team, he was ejected. On Thursday, the ‘Topes hosted the Sacramento River Cats for an 11 a.m. matinee and the third of a six-game series. Up […]
DENVER, CO
