ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Petal High School ranks as Best High School

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgPN0_0fM8OVWW00

PETAL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Petal High School (PHS) has earned high national, state and metro-area rankings in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools.

The rankings are based on performance on state tests, graduation rate and how well the school prepares students for college.

New Lamar County School District map approved

PHS ranked first in the Hattiesburg area high school category, third in Mississippi high schools, and in the top 40% nationally. The 2022 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of almost 18,000 public high schools nationwide.

Petal Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon said, “I am so proud of our great faculty, staff and students. They work hard to make the most of every educational opportunity, and their hard work continues to pay off.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

JPS students graduate with high school diploma, college credits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in JPS history, 19 students will walk across the stage this weekend graduating with a high school diploma and college credits. A business entrepreneur, a physician and a career in the sciences are just some of the goals that the Jackson Tougaloo Early College High School Program […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tougaloo College signs St. Joseph Catholic School senior

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Joseph Catholic School senior, Allen Teague, has signed with Tougaloo College to play basketball this fall. Teague currently plays shooting guard and small forward. “They recruited me hard. They have been recruiting me since my junior summer. It’s just been a great time. I have enjoyed the recruitment process, and […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU holds spring graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held their 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, April 30. Hundreds of graduates walked across the stage at Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. This year’s keynote speaker was the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and the Environment, Dr. Homer Wilkes. Graduates said they’re looking forward to […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Petal, MS
Sports
Petal, MS
Education
City
Petal, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Dillon
WJTV 12

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Highschool#Petal High School#Phs#World Report#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Family speaks out after body found in a Rankin County ditch

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of 22-year-old Keair Stowers, who was found dead Sunday, April 24 is speaking out. Family members said Stowers had autism, and was loved by everyone around him. “Everyone in Forest knew him. He was very quiet. He didn’t bother anyone. everybody at his job, they loved him,” said […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy