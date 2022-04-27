ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Birthday dreams

By Katie Powers
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world premiere of Carmela Full of Wishes at the Chicago Children’s Theatre offers young audiences a vibrant story of hope, family, and community. Directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios and adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the children’s book by author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson, the play tells...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Come what May

Time continues its mind-boggling push through dimensions as we find ourselves entering the fifth month of 2022, and there’s no shortage of fun things to do on the horizon. House Theatre of Chicago’s artistic director Lanise Antoine Shelley’s latest production honors her Haitian heritage, and the story of Henri Christophe, a leader of the Haitian revolution who helped end French rule in 1804—only to later declare himself monarch. In The Tragedy of King Christophe, Shelley adapts and directs West Indian poet and playwright Aimé Césaire’s 1963 drama (translated from the French original by Paul Breslin and Rachel Ney) in its North American premiere. Césaire, who died in 2008, was known for coining the term “Négritude,” which he defined as “the simple recognition of the fact that one is Black, the acceptance of this fact and of our destiny as Blacks, of our history and culture.” Césaire wrote his play during a time of global postcolonial upheaval, when other Black leaders who came to power during revolutions ended up using repressive means against their citizens. As Breslin notes in an interview on the House site, “the very means [Christophe] had to take to ensure his subjects’ freedom destroyed their freedom, and made him an oppressor like the oppressors he had fought to liberate them from.” The play includes a cappella music under the direction of The Ricky Harris; William Anthony Sebastian Rose II plays Christophe. There is a preview tonight at 7:30 PM, and the production runs through Sun 5/29 at the Chopin Theatre (1543 W. Division); tickets are $20-$50 and available at thehousetheatre.com. (KR)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Some favorite things

Banish all thoughts of Julie Andrews and the classic film The Sound of Music and take in the stage version at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. From top to bottom, from eldest to first-grader Reese Bella, the voices are stunning. Whether standards such as “My Favorite Things” or the lesser-known “How Can Love Survive,” the songs enchant and tell the story of people finding new life in changed circumstances.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
CHICAGO READER

‘Chicago is a funny-ass town’

“When you get only six episodes, you got to punch somebody in the fuckin’ face. You can’t come out soft.” That’s Langston Kerman’s philosophy regarding his abrasive, silly new television show Bust Down, one of the funniest of 2022. Bust Down was created by and...
CHICAGO, IL

