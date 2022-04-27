ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dems challenge 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates' petitions

By DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press
 3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party is challenging three top Republican gubernatorial candidates’ nominating petitions, alleging forged signatures and other issues that could keep them from qualifying for the GOP primary.

Complaints were lodged over petitions submitted by ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative former TV host Tudor Dixon.

A super PAC tied to Dixon filed a separate challenge against Craig, who is among 10 Republicans running.

Craig's campaign says it has “total confidence” in its signatures. Johnson campaign consultant John Yob says Democrats are “scared” of Johnson’s momentum. Dixon issued a statement calling it a “desperate, bogus challenge.”

