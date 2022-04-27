ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Edwards and Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinegarone. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Edwards; Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Edwards County in south central Texas East Central Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Loma Alta and Vinegarone. This includes the following streams and drainages Mailtrail Creek, Red Bluff Creek, Cow Creek, Dry Devils River and Dolan Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 72.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 72.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 71.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
City
San Miguel, NM
City
Mosquero, NM
City
Conchas, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to plateau within Major Flood Stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise into Major Flood Stage by Sunday. Levels then continue to slowly rise through the end of the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 48.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday was 48.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 51.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Trinity .Earlier storms dropped rain across parts of the area. A slow moving line of storms will continue to sag southeastward the next few hours. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Trinity, Riverside, Bedias, Iola and Crabbs Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to increase into Major Flood Stage. Crest looks to occur end of the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 42.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 42.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Marion County through 1100 PM EDT At 1021 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Dunnellon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Heavy rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. A continued melting snowpack will also contribute to the flooding threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Pulaski, Alexander, northern Scott, northeastern Stoddard and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Trail Of Tears State Park to near Bell City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trail Of Tears State Park around 935 PM CDT. Ware around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Chaffee, Morley, Jonesboro, Anna, Benton, Cobden, Kelso, Scott City, Olive Branch and Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 20 and 39. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to gradually lessen through the rest of the evening, though wind gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph will remain likely throughout the day on Sunday.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern De Soto, northwestern Red River, southern Caddo, southern Bossier Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Joaquin to 9 miles northeast of Mansfield. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Stonewall, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel, Frierson, Kingston, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Kickapoo, Reeds Store and Caspiana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Huntington, Miami, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Huntington; Miami; Wabash Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wabash, Grant, southwestern Huntington and southern Miami Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1053 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grissom Afb to near Windfall City to 8 miles northwest of Noblesville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Gas City, Upland, Fairmount, Jonesboro, Sweetser, Swayzee, La Fontaine, Van Buren, Sims, Converse, Lancaster, Amboy, Fowlerton, Mount Etna, Bennetts Switch, Landess, Mier, Herbst and Wawpecong. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 252 and 274. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Alexander; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Union, Pulaski, northwestern Massac, northwestern Pope, Johnson, northeastern Alexander and northwestern Ballard Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Goreville to near Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vienna and Barlow. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 8 and 21. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 4 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

