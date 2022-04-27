ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo College offers new banking, finance certificate

By David Gay
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College recently announced a new certificate program will soon be offered as part of the college’s academic options, pending approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

According to a news release from the college, Amarillo College’s Board of Regents approved the new Banking and Finance Certificate during Tuesday’s meeting. If the program is approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the certificate program will be offered at the college in the fall.

The college’s new Banking and Finance Certificate consists of five courses, all credit hours of which can be applied toward an A.A.S. degree in Business Technology. The college partnered with area banks, including Amarillo National Bank, FirstBank Southwest, First United Bank and Happy State Bank. Courses include Financial Literacy, Principles of Bank Operations and Advanced Spreadsheets.

“The classes selected for the certificate were largely decided by our banking partners,” Lynne Kenney, instructor of computer information systems at the college, said in the release. “They wanted a diversity of classes in keeping with the skillsets they’re seeking.”

According to the release, the partner banks will offer job interviews to students who complete the certificate at a bank location with job openings.

“There are a lot of different roles in the banking industry, not only tellers and loan officers, but in areas like human resources and cybersecurity and accounting and marketing, and this certificate can be a launching pad for all that and more,” Rashmi Pillai, the Business Technology program coordinator for Amarillo College, said in the release. “Students who complete the certificate will not only be ready for entry-level positions, they will get a job interview if any of our partner banks have openings, and they can work part time if they choose to continue their education. We’re very excited about it.”

