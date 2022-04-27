ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Plan to build new terminal at Trenton-Mercer Airport gets greenlight from FAA

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320n31_0fM8MGbH00

A plan to build a new terminal at Trenton-Mercer Airport just got one step closer to breaking ground after getting the greenlight from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport is set to get a new 120,000-square-foot terminal.

"We've outgrown this terminal exponentially," says Aaron T. Watson, deputy administrator for Mercer County. "Right now, it's an antiquated 1970s style terminal. I will tell you that we are often at capacity there with respect to the amount of volume that we have there and when in fact we have a delay in one of our flights, it becomes problematic for us."

The new terminal will have four gates and will improve baggage handling and access to the planes. The FAA issued a finding of no significant impact report that gives the project the go-ahead after a 60-day window, allowing for appeals to be filed.

Trenton Threatened Skies, a citizen formed group, is hoping to stop the project. The group is concerned about air and noise pollution and the possibility of hazardous chemicals getting into the Delaware River.

"There is a risk of PFAS contamination to the river, which is a source of drinking water for millions of people," says Judy Hoechner, a member of Trenton Threatened Skies. "There is known high levels of PFAS, the hazardous forever chemical on the naval property."

Watson understands the concern about the water system but says this is a "very diligent process that the DEP is making us undertake and we certainly plan to do whatever it takes to make certain it's safe."

Mercer County officials say once the 60-day waiting period is over, they do plan on moving forward in the process. If an appeal is filed, they will have to wait.

Trenton Threatened Skies says it plans to file an appeal.

"We will be asking the appeals court to review this decision by the FAA that building this major commercial facility will not be impacting the region," says Hoechner.

The county says it hopes to break ground on the new terminal this winter. The project should take two to three years to build.

The existing terminal will remain in operation until then.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
Mercer County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Chemicals#Greenlight#Water Systems#Noise Pollution#Skies#Pfas#Dep
News 12

12 dispensaries in New Jersey now selling adult-use recreational marijuana

NOTE: There were supposed to be 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries opening statewide on April 21. At the last minute, Edgewater Park was scratched from that list. According to Mayor William Belgard, the facility must expand the parking lot, as well as correct several other issues stipulated by the Edgewater Park Planning Board. Belgard says that it is likely that the work will take weeks to complete.
POLITICS
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
NJ.com

Historic N.J. cemetery destroyed, with ‘headstones piled up’

A historic Quaker cemetery in Burlington County was destroyed earlier this month, and residents say no one is being held accountable. Victor Ramos said he was driving along Route 206 in Mansfield just before Easter when he saw construction equipment tearing through the Old Friends Cemetery, which dates back to pre-Revolutionary times. When he drove by later, the construction equipment was gone and the cemetery was ruined.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
NJ.com

N.J. Turnpike Authority has a $36 million gift for E-ZPass customers

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.
POLITICS
News 12

Kayla Green remembered at funeral service in Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon community gathered on Saturday for Kayla Green’s funeral. The 16-year-old high school cheerleader was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon on April 8 after a parade was held to celebrate the boys' basketball team state championship. According to police, Green got into an argument with a 15-year-old cheerleader from a different team, who then attacked her and her friend. Green died on her way to the hospital.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy