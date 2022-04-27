ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield man crashed vehicle after suffering from gunshots

By Ashley Shook
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle Tuesday. According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3 Briarwood Lane for...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield PD investigates multiple shots fired

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday at about 5 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a three-block area of Briarwood Lane. Subsequently, police were notified that a car crash on Pecks Road was related to the shooting incident they said. According to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Teen badly hurt in Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsfield. Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting on Briarwood Lane. On their way to the scene, officers found a crashed car on a nearby road, and 18-year-old shot multiple times. He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Elderly man stuck and killed by vehicle in Argyle

ARGYLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Argyle back on Monday. Investigators say back on April 25th, at around 6:00 PM, troopers responded to the area of Brennan Road in Argyle for a report of a man struck by a vehicle. Troopers say 83-year-old...
ARGYLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Berkshire Medical Center#Lenox Police Department#Lee Police Department
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Duo From Area Accused Of Using Stolen Debit Card

Two suspects are facing charges in New York after allegedly using a stolen debit card in Saratoga County, state police announced.In March, New York State Police troopers in Clifton Park launched an investigation after a Ballston Lake resident reported that someone had stolen a purse from a vehicle …
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy