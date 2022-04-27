ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Williams introduced as new USC Upstate women’s basketball coach

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGgBm_0fM8LljT00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – New USC Upstate Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Williams was formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

Williams was named as the next head coach last week , following 171 wins over nine seasons at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

In his nine seasons at Belmont Abbey, Williams received Conference Coach of the Year honors four times, leading the team to three conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Each institution has their own niche and it’s just the ability to find that niche as quickly as possible,” Williams said Wednesday. “And this place is filled with a lot of different individuals that have been here for years. And it’s going to be my opportunity to be able to lean against them a little bit to be able to figure out what the winning sauce is going to be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks walk-off Alabama

COLUMBIA – Colin Burgess’ single to left scored Evan Stone, giving the University of South Carolina baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over Alabama Thursday night (April 28) to open a three-game series at Founders Park. Alabama scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, but with one out, Stone reached on a bunt single. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
College Sports
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
North Carolina State
Spartanburg, SC
College Basketball
City
Williams, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Basketball
WLTX.com

GG Jackson will play for North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this month, North Carolina's incredible run through the NCAA Tournament ended with a loss to Kansas in the championship game. GG Jackson wants to play a role in helping the Tar Heels maintain their role as one of college basketball's blue bloods,. On Wednesday at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: 2 arrested after finding drugs during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic. Deputies said the Unified Narcotics […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Belmont Abbey College#Usc Upstate#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy