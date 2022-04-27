Williams introduced as new USC Upstate women’s basketball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – New USC Upstate Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Williams was formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

Williams was named as the next head coach last week , following 171 wins over nine seasons at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

In his nine seasons at Belmont Abbey, Williams received Conference Coach of the Year honors four times, leading the team to three conference titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Each institution has their own niche and it’s just the ability to find that niche as quickly as possible,” Williams said Wednesday. “And this place is filled with a lot of different individuals that have been here for years. And it’s going to be my opportunity to be able to lean against them a little bit to be able to figure out what the winning sauce is going to be.”

