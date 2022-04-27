ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville man charged in daughter’s death out on bond

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8Jdd_0fM8LLyh00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Westerville man accused of the death of a 4-month-old girl earlier this month is free on bail.

According to court records, Joseph S. Blair, 22, is under house arrest and must avoid any contact with children after posting the $350,000 surety bond Wednesday.

As a condition of his release, Blair must also submit to drug screenings and a mental health evaluation.

Lawmakers debate bill to ban abortion in Ohio

Court records state Blair was arrested on April 6 after reportedly tripping while holding the infant, Janiya Cochran-Blair, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious, and sustain “serious physical harm.”

Despite the severity of the infant’s injuries, Blair allegedly waited nearly two hours before taking the girl to the hospital, court documents state.

Janiya Cochran-Blair was later transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff determined the injuries were so severe that “she will either die or have permanent brain damage,” court records state.

Janiya Cochran-Blair died on April 10.

Big Walnut school board questions Ohio transgender athlete policy

Blair allegedly changed his story several times while talking to investigators. Doctors at both hospitals said the injuries suffered by the child did not fit Blair’s explanation, according to court documents.

Blair was initially charged with endangering a child. A murder charge was added April 14. He has pled not guilty. Court records do not state when he will next appear in court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mother pleads guilty in death of son, 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020. Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Maldonado-Cortez could face between 11 and 16.5 years in prison. However, according to Maldonado-Cortez’s plea agreement, both the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Westerville, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Ohio Court#Big Walnut
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced in fatal northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting. Elias Malone, 22, pled guilty Monday to murder with a three-year firearm specification and was immediately sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. According to court documents, Malone shot and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy