Westerville man charged in daughter’s death out on bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Westerville man accused of the death of a 4-month-old girl earlier this month is free on bail.

According to court records, Joseph S. Blair, 22, is under house arrest and must avoid any contact with children after posting the $350,000 surety bond Wednesday.

As a condition of his release, Blair must also submit to drug screenings and a mental health evaluation.

Court records state Blair was arrested on April 6 after reportedly tripping while holding the infant, Janiya Cochran-Blair, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious, and sustain “serious physical harm.”

Despite the severity of the infant’s injuries, Blair allegedly waited nearly two hours before taking the girl to the hospital, court documents state.

Janiya Cochran-Blair was later transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff determined the injuries were so severe that “she will either die or have permanent brain damage,” court records state.

Janiya Cochran-Blair died on April 10.

Blair allegedly changed his story several times while talking to investigators. Doctors at both hospitals said the injuries suffered by the child did not fit Blair’s explanation, according to court documents.

Blair was initially charged with endangering a child. A murder charge was added April 14. He has pled not guilty. Court records do not state when he will next appear in court.

