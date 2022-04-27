ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich targeted for UFC 277 on July 30

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7aNx_0fM8JqyI00

When Derrick Lewis lost to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 in February, many fans wondered what his next move will be. Now there’s an answer.

“The Black Beast,” Lewis (26-9 MMA, 17-7 UFC) has been booked to take on surging Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) at UFC 277 on July 30. The card doesn’t currently have a location.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the booking Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN first reported the bout.

Most recently,Lewis lost to Tuivasa via first-round knockout in his home city of Houston. The loss set him back, but Lewis isn’t a stranger to situations in which he needs to rebound. Although he has lost two of his past three, Lewis has also won five of seven.

Former M-1 Global heavyweight champion Pavlovich looks to continue rolling in the UFC by adding onto a current three-fight winning streak. His wins are over Marcelo Golm, Maurice Greene and Shamil Abdurakhimov in that stretch.

With the addition, the UFC lineup for July 30 includes:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Gallery

Photos: Paige VanZant through the years

Gallery

Photos: Derrick Lewis through the years

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

now well north of 40 and believed to be in the twilight of his remarkable career, will once again look to turn back the clock in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division when he faces Jake Collier in the UFC on ESPN 35 co-main event this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC
mmanews.com

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Inks New Multi-Fight Deal With UFC

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk isn’t leaving the UFC anytime soon. Jędrzejczyk revealed during a recent interview with MMA Fighting that she has inked a new multi-fight deal with the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. She noted that, when the day comes for her to step away from MMA, she wants to retire as a UFC fighter.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tai Tuivasa
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Shamil Abdurakhimov
Person
Maurice Greene
Person
Sergei Pavlovich
Person
Sean Strickland
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted For The First Time Since WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar has been spotted for the first time since his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last month’s WrestleMania 38. The Perkins brothers, AKA The Bearded Butchers, revealed Thursday that Lesnar reached out to them and shared a photo of his latest butchering expedition. We...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Russian#Espn
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

MVP Calls Former WWE World Champion “Awful”

There are a number of fresh faces that WWE is trying to push at the moment and former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos happens to be one of them. Omos recently aligned himself with MVP who has been hyping up his new client every chance he gets. Some fans have...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Reacts To Sage Steele Lawsuit News

Keith Olbermann has had a long and sometimes contentious relationship with ESPN. But when he heard that Sage Steele is suing his former employer, he was quick to react. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Olbermann offered to help the Worldwide Leader in Sports in any way he can. Calling out ESPN’s management, he pointed to a few holes in the complaint Steele made against them.
POLITICS
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira reveals surprising gameplan for Justin Gaethje title fight: “I’ll exchange blows with the guy”

Charles Oliveira has a surprising gameplan for his upcoming title defense at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is looking for his second title defense in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7 and in the lead-up to the fight, many expected the Brazilian’s game plan would be to get the fight to the ground. The champ has been dropped in his past two fights and with Gaethje having a ton of power, many think he would want to try and use his jiu-jitsu. Yet, in a recent interview, Oliveira suggested he is willing to stand and exchange shots with the challenger.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Colby Covington Claims Jorge Masvidal Gave Him A Brain Injury

Just last month, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into it outside of a restaurant in Miami. It was a pretty shocking story as Masvidal was clearly upset about his loss against Covington from a couple of weekends prior. In the end, it was Masvidal who started the whole thing and it was clear that Covington simply wanted zero parts of the altercation.
MIAMI, FL
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk re-signs with UFC ahead of Weili Zhang rematch: “I want to retire in the UFC”

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will likely be spending the rest of her career in the UFC. The Polish fighter hasn’t competed since UFC 248 in March 2020. Her co-main event bout against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title went down as one of the greatest women’s fights ever. Jedrzejczyk wound up losing the bout via a close split decision.
UFC
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN 35 live results: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC On ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC closes out the month of May back at the UFC Apex for the third straight week, this time with a bantamweight battle between two contenders trying to break into the title picture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy