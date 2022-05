Cape Cod is what warm-weather dream destinations are all about. It's the place where the local uniform consists of salty hair and sunkissed skin all summer long and a spot where everyone will find the best in rest and relaxation during the vacation season. If you're planning a trip to Cape Cod this summer and need a little help figuring out your itinerary, we're here to assist. Here are 15 things to do on Cape Cod for your next getaway.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO