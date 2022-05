Race times: 11:00-17:10 (CEST) Returning to the road after the second rest day, it’s huge outing in the mountains for the riders of the 105th Giro d’Italia. Following stages 14 and 15 which are likely to have effected a big shake-up in the general classification, the top riders will have a clearer idea of who their main rivals are going into the final week of racing.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO