Fire in Watsonville destroys two trailers, displaces five

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire CZU said they responded to a fire on Tuesday morning off San Andreas Road at a greenhouse.

The fire burned two single-wide mobile trailers and displaced five people.

The fire destroyed the two trailers and a car was severely damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 9 a.m. in the morning

KION spoke with a family who lost their home.

They say they have been living there for over 20 years and only made it out because someone woke up to use the bathroom.

Their son's car was destroyed and they lost everything.

They are currently living with a family member until insurance sees if they can rebuild the damaged trailer.

