ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Washington HC Ron Rivera: QB Carson Wentz creating a 'vibe that you’re looking for'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXTxe_0fM8HUoq00
Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium. John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the Indianapolis Colts agreed to ship quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last month, a report emerged claiming that some within the Colts "grew frustrated at what they deemed a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year" regarding Wentz's only season with the club.

Wentz later remarked he was "definitely surprised" his Indianapolis tenure ended after a single year, but Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave the 29-year-old a public vote of confidence when he named Wentz "our QB1 going forward."

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Rivera poured cold water over any notion Wentz is a questionable teammate when speaking with reporters during his pre-draft press conference.

"It’s been kind of cool watching him interact with his teammates, interact with the coaches as well," Rivera said of Wentz. "He’s got a different skill set. And it’s interesting to watch guys’ reaction. He’s reached out to a lot of them about throwing extra, stuff like that. And those guys have all responded in a positive fashion. So it’s kind of created that vibe that you’re looking for, you’re hoping for. And you feel good about it, you really do. And there is some optimism, obviously, just walking around the building."

Such words mean little during the springtime months, as Wentz will ultimately have to earn his job on a long-term basis with stellar play beginning this fall. For now, though, Rivera's comments make it clear he's committed to the one-time Pro Bowl selection leading the offense into training camp.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

Memorable moments from the NFL Draft? CeeDee Lamb remembers. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is about to kick off, and some folks are having fun - via the official Twitter Sports page - with video memories. And yes, when the page asked fans to name the most...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Pro Football Talk
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

They say all good things come to those who wait, and in the Broncos’ case, their first selection came in the second round of this year’s 2022 NFL Draft. On Friday, Denver GM George Paton selected Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 overall pick that was originally acquired in the Von Miller trade with the Rams last fall.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy