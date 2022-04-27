Washington HC Ron Rivera: QB Carson Wentz creating a 'vibe that you’re looking for'

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Ron Rivera pose with the team helmet at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium. John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the Indianapolis Colts agreed to ship quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last month, a report emerged claiming that some within the Colts "grew frustrated at what they deemed a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year" regarding Wentz's only season with the club.

Wentz later remarked he was "definitely surprised" his Indianapolis tenure ended after a single year, but Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave the 29-year-old a public vote of confidence when he named Wentz "our QB1 going forward."

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Rivera poured cold water over any notion Wentz is a questionable teammate when speaking with reporters during his pre-draft press conference.

"It’s been kind of cool watching him interact with his teammates, interact with the coaches as well," Rivera said of Wentz. "He’s got a different skill set. And it’s interesting to watch guys’ reaction. He’s reached out to a lot of them about throwing extra, stuff like that. And those guys have all responded in a positive fashion. So it’s kind of created that vibe that you’re looking for, you’re hoping for. And you feel good about it, you really do. And there is some optimism, obviously, just walking around the building."

Such words mean little during the springtime months, as Wentz will ultimately have to earn his job on a long-term basis with stellar play beginning this fall. For now, though, Rivera's comments make it clear he's committed to the one-time Pro Bowl selection leading the offense into training camp.