It looks like Lafayette’s getting a new performing arts center. After years of talking about replacing the Heymann Center, the project has legs and, it appears, a location. There seems to be consensus on what we’re going to build, basically a new modern Heymann Center-sized facility. And how we’re going to pay for the $100+ million complex: a mix of state capital outlay, maybe a new temporary 1-cent city sales tax, and philanthropic giving.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO