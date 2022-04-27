O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $481.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $7.17.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.43 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $32.35 to $32.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY