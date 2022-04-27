FMC Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) _ FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $61.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTI