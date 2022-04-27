Univest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) _ Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVSP