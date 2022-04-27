Plexus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $888.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $925 million.

