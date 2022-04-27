Man shot near Miami Edison High School dies as cops search for suspects, police say

A man died in the hospital after he was shot near Miami Edison Senior High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cops have detained several potential suspects, and they’re looking for at least two more, Officer Michael Vega, a Miami police spokesman, said in an email.

“It had nothing to do with the school,” he added.

At 2:27 p.m., Vega said officers received a call of a person shot at Northwest 59th Street and Fifth Court, where they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

T he man, whose identity has not been released, was then taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami Fire-Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

As of Wednesday night, police didn’t say what prompted the shooting.