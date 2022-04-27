Jane Young confirmed as US attorney in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The next U.S. attorney for New Hampshire is Jane Young, a former deputy attorney general in the state, after her confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Young was nominated by President Joe Biden in January. She was confirmed on a voice vote.

“I’m confident she will serve New Hampshire with distinction as the state’s chief federal law enforcement officer,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

“Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the law, public service and justice. As a native Granite Stater, I have no doubt Ms. Young will channel her passion and expertise to ensure the needs of New Hampshire are met,” Shaheen said.

“Jane Young is an exceptional choice for U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, and it is encouraging to see her confirmed to the position with bipartisan support,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said. “Her stellar record of investigating and prosecuting criminals, and her deep commitment to justice, gives me confidence that Ms. Young will serve Granite Staters with distinction.”