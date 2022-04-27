Westwood Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $50,000 in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

