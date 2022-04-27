ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Up to Speed: Sarah Scarlett shares top headlines for April 27th

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMsBe_0fM8EVJG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks FOX’s Sarah Scarlett is bringing everyone up to speed with the most popular headlines as of April 27th, 2022.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard.

New leads point to person of interest in Stone County, Arkansas, murders

A person was hit by a truck today on U.S. 65 in Springfield. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Which Missouri counties showed deer with chronic wasting disease

On April 27th, at 7:00 p.m., Temple Israel will be hosting the Zoom Yom HaShoah event. The name comes from the Hebrew word ‘shoah’, which means ‘whirlwind’. Yom HaShoah was established in Israel in 1953.

You can hear these stories and more by watching Ozarks FOX at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Fill your weekend plans with these Springfield activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ceremony scheduled for new Greene County jail cornerstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new Greene County Jail’s Cornerstone Dedication will be held on Friday, May 13. The ceremony will include speeches from Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon and Sheriff Jim Arnott. The event will also include a grand procession by a local masonic lodge, posting of the colors by a local high school ROTC group […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neurodiversity celebrated in Branson Thursday

BRANSON, Mo. — Elevate Branson celebrated neurodiversity and inclusivity Thursday by holding an event for autism awareness. The event featured a mobile sensory device and invited attendees to meet local law enforcement. “Our sensory room here at Elevate Branson is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 to 3:00,” said Kathy Brown […]
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Bond set for Stone County woman charged in 2021 murder

GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide. Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County. The judge set a bond for Phillips at […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Republicans tussle over bill to provide warm meals to some Missouri SNAP recipients

When state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder was 18 and struggling to raise a baby, she applied for federal food assistance to help her get back on her feet.  “I can cook a pot of beans and cornbread and make that last a couple of days,” Rehder, R-Sikeston, said during Monday’s Senate debate.  But some people […] The post Republicans tussle over bill to provide warm meals to some Missouri SNAP recipients appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy