Orion Marine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN