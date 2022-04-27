Discover: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) _ Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.

The Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.9 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

