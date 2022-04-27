Avnet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Avnet Inc. (AVT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $183.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The distributor of electronic components posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Avnet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.

Avnet shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.12, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

