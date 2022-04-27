Molina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $258 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $4.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.74 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $17.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $29.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOH