MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) _ MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

The Henderson, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $636.6 million in the period.

