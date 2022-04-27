Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.35, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

