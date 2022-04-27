ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corte Madera, CA

Police search for man who posted anti-Semitic, anti-vaccination flyers in Corte Madera

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Central Marin Police are investigating a hate incident last Friday, they announced in a Nixle alert posted Wednesday. Authorities said a woman at the Corte Madera Town Center saw a man putting flyers on cars in the parking lot that contained anti-Semitic and anti-vaccination language.

The woman approached the male subject, and the man said he had a right to free speech. She then left the area to later report the incident to police.

The following day, police were able to get a description of the man and photographs of the flyers. However, investigators have been unsuccessful in identifying him.

Wild video captures classroom brawl at middle school

Police did not release images of the flyers. Central Marin Police Chief Michael Norton said in the Nixle alert speech like is “unacceptable.”

“Hate speech in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the communities we serve,” Norton said. “The Central Marin Police Authority takes all reports of hate speech, hate incidents, and hate crimes very seriously and will request prosecution of all applicable crimes.”

There have been at least three anti-Semitic incidents in the Bay Area reported by KRON since March. One was a Swastika displayed in front of an elementary school in El Sobrante . The other incident was graffiti being sprayed at an elementary school in Mountain View .

#Antisemitism#Hate Crime#Flyers#Police Authority#Anti Semitic#Central Marin Police#Nixle#Swastika#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
