Police search for man who posted anti-Semitic, anti-vaccination flyers in Corte Madera

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Central Marin Police are investigating a hate incident last Friday, they announced in a Nixle alert posted Wednesday. Authorities said a woman at the Corte Madera Town Center saw a man putting flyers on cars in the parking lot that contained anti-Semitic and anti-vaccination language.

The woman approached the male subject, and the man said he had a right to free speech. She then left the area to later report the incident to police.

The following day, police were able to get a description of the man and photographs of the flyers. However, investigators have been unsuccessful in identifying him.

Police did not release images of the flyers. Central Marin Police Chief Michael Norton said in the Nixle alert speech like is “unacceptable.”

“Hate speech in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in the communities we serve,” Norton said. “The Central Marin Police Authority takes all reports of hate speech, hate incidents, and hate crimes very seriously and will request prosecution of all applicable crimes.”

There have been at least three anti-Semitic incidents in the Bay Area reported by KRON since March. One was a Swastika displayed in front of an elementary school in El Sobrante . The other incident was graffiti being sprayed at an elementary school in Mountain View .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.