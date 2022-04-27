Brookline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.4 million.

Brookline shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.47, a drop of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL