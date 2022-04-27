Brightcove: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Brightcove expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $51.5 million to $52.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $210 million to $215 million.

Brightcove shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.63, a decrease of 66% in the last 12 months.

