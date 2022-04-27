American Water Works: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) _ American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $842 million in the period.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings to be $4.39 to $4.49 per share.

American Water Works shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $156.24, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

