Amedisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $31.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $545.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.8 million.

Amedisys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.23 to $5.45 per share.

Amedisys shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $128.50, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

