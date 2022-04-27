Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $152 million in the period.

