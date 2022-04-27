ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to visit Alabama weapons plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will tour a Lockheed Martin facility in Alabama that makes weapons systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the administration is providing to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s 2-month-old invasion, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden plans to visit the facility at Troy, located south of Montgomery, on Tuesday.

The factory has about 600 employees working on a number of different weapons programs, according to the company’s website.

A Javelin is a long-range guided anti-tank missile that can be carried by one person. The United States says it has provided several thousand of the systems to Ukraine.

