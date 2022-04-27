ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Sioux City asks residents to voluntarily conserve water during drought conditions

By Dolly Butz
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is asking residents to consider turning off the faucet when they brush their teeth, taking shorter showers and irrigating their lawns efficiently in effort to conserve water among moderate to severe drought conditions. A lack of precipitation and runoff in the...

