ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season.

As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp added Ibrahima Konate to the squad last summer and Luis Diaz joined from Porto in January, with both players making key contributions in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrMBC_0fM8CFVI00
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are aiming to win an unprecedented quartet of trophies this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WPDQ_0fM8CFVI00
Rio Ferdinand has identified the club's recruitment policy as key to their success under Klopp

'The recruitment, it's amazing what they've done,' Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport. 'They don't get many wrong. The important part is when players come through the door here, they improve.

'When Mane came here, you wouldn't have said he was going to be a world class finisher. Mo Salah even when he came, you'd never imagine he'd be doing what's he doing.'

Fellow pundit Peter Crouch emphasised how Liverpool's impressive recruitment has improved their strength in depth to enable them to fight for an unprecedented quadruple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsfno_0fM8CFVI00
Klopp has transformed the Reds since being appointed as Brendan Rodgers' successor in 2015

'Even when Liverpool won the league, if one or two players got injured they may have struggled,' Crouch said.

'You can't argue that now. There's two players in every single position, it rivals Man City's squad. It's a credit to Jurgen Klopp, the recruitment department, everyone here at the club.'

'This season, virtually everybody has been fit through the season which makes a massive difference,' Michael Owen added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DY2kl_0fM8CFVI00
Peter Crouch hailed the strength in depth in Liverpool's squad that has enabled their success
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XdGe_0fM8CFVI00
Luis Diaz joined from Porto in January and has made important contributions in recent weeks

'Added to that, they've signed one or two good players and let very few go so I think the squad now, no one can look it and say it's a weak squad. It used to be reliant on 14, 15 players but now it's a big squad.

'Don't get me wrong, it's hard to pick the right players, but when you've got the right culture at the club, the right belief, fans behind you, it's very hard to miss. You can put anyone in this Liverpool squad at the minute and they've got every box ticked.

'I was talking to James Milner about Diaz and he said within seconds he was just up to speed. As soon as he went down in training he was up, he was just a Liverpool player straight away in the first training session. That's what coming into a really good environment brings.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol: Rodrygo's first-half brace helps Los Blancos seal the Spanish title with four games to spare as Carlo Ancelotti and Co cruise over the line ahead of next week's Champions League showdown with Man City

Real Madrid won their 35th Spanish title with a 4-0 win at home to Espanyol, making Carlo Ancelotti the first coach ever to win five major European leagues. It was the first time Madrid had won the league in front of their own fans since 2007 with more recent victories coming away or in empty stadiums because of Covid.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: The Canaries are relegated to the Championship after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings see Dean Smith's side suffer another defeat

It's the time of year where fans dust off their calculators to work out mathematical possibilities but the fate of Norwich City has been an easy sum to solve all season. Straight back to the Championship - their passing visit to the Premier League over already. Saying that, it never really got going.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister scores penalty after missing earlier spot-kick while Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma are also on target as Wolves' European hopes suffer a blow

All the pre-match talk surrounded the return of Wolves’ main man Ruben Neves – but it was another midfielder, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister helped settle this game in the battle for the ‘best of the rest’. Mac Allister kept his nerve to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
James Milner
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Peter Crouch
Person
Michael Owen
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Manchester City will not slip up in the title race as they have had Liverpool chasing them before and got the job done but the Reds will win the Champions League with Euro success, the League Cup and FA Cup still a massive achievement

Manchester City slipping up in the Premier League title race. Liverpool put them under huge pressure by beating Newcastle and though City were not at their best in the first half against Leeds, they got the job done. And without their best player in Kevin De Bruyne. City have got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mino Raiola, football super agent to stars including Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, dies aged 54 after illness - days after posting a furious final tweet denying he was already dead

High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He might have had enough after a year': ECB chief Rob Key refuses to put a timeframe on how long Ben Stokes will be England captain... as new managing director confirms plan to prioritise Test cricket

Rob Key has refused to put a shelf life on the Test captaincy of Ben Stokes. Recent predecessors Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss held the post for between four and five years but new ECB director of men's cricket Key does not want to place any expectation on England's 81st permanent captain.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Reds#Bt Sport
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Funky' Harry Brook is aiming to dazzle England selectors after making last-minute international T20 debut against the West Indies... but his grandmother - who was present in Barbados to witness it - had not realised it was happening!

Harry Brook's international debut came about in such unprepared circumstances that his grandmother Pauline - the only family member present in Barbados to witness it - hadn't realised it was happening. Scanning the dugouts at the Kensington Oval, she could not distinguish the 23-year-old amongst England's bib-wearing brigade. She was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: A sharp mind, brilliant with ball and ball, is ready to reinstate the old guard and pick the best England team... what's not to like about Ben Stokes as captain?

Lord Botham was in the middle of a round of golf in Northern Ireland when I called so he kept it short and sweet, unsentimental and to the point, when I asked him whether he was pleased Ben Stokes, a giant of a cricketer made in Botham’s image, had been appointed England captain. ‘He was the only choice,’ he said.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ian Botham backs Ben Stokes as England captain as the all-rounder 'is the only choice' for the job but insists cricket 'is about the team not the individuals' as he defends his own brief record in charge of the side

Ian Botham has backed the appointment of Ben Stokes as England captain, telling the Mail on Sunday that the all-rounder as the ‘only choice’ for the position. Stokes’s selection has been compared to Botham being made captain in 1981, a promotion that had mixed results as Sir Ian was required to balance his leadership duties with significant responsibilities with bat and ball.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Struggling against Jenson Button in 2011, besting Fernando Alonso in 2007, off the pace in 2022 - with Lewis Hamilton facing calls to RETIRE after being outshone by Mercedes' George Russell, when else has the Brit battled a more successful F1 team-mate?

Safe to say the last four-and-a-half months of Lewis Hamilton's Formula One career have not exactly gone to plan. Even setting aside the hugely controversial denouement to last season, in which title rival Max Verstappen snatched the world championship in contentious fashion at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this year was supposed to be a fresh start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

West Ham boss David Moyes slams the Premier League Big Six for protecting themselves from failure with UEFA's new Champions League coefficient plans as he insists his side 'want to mix it with the big boys'

David Moyes has accused England’s Big Six clubs of trying to insulate themselves from failure with UEFA plans making it easier for them to qualify for the Champions League. The proposals for the 2024-25 Champions League would mean Arsenal and Manchester United, based on their competition history, could qualify for the Champions League if they finished fifth or won the FA Cup — but would not allow the likes of West Ham that chance.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' as Chelsea prepare for huge battle to keep hold of star man this summer... with Reece James also set to be the subject of bids

Chelsea face a huge battle to keep hold of star midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with Reece James also set to be targeted in the transfer window, according to a report. Mount has already established himself as one of Europe's best young midfielders, having impressed for both club and country, with 12 goals across all competitions this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy