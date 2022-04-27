American Visionary Art Museum’s Kinetic Sculpture Race Returns To Baltimore

Students construct a Kinetic Sculpture using found materials, in the shape of the Bluejay mascot, while preparing to participate in the Baltimore Kinetic Sculpture Race, at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, 2009. From the Homewood Photography collection. (Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Visionary Art Museum’s Kinetic Sculpture Race will return to Baltimore next week following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.

The people-powered race consists of large and elaborate art sculptures. The sculptures will travel across Baltimore, dipping into the city’s neighborhoods and parks, organizers said.

Over 20 teams have registered to participate in the 2022 Kinetic Sculpture Race. There are even student entries from The Park School of Baltimore, Jemicy School, and Sudbrooke Magnet Middle School, according to organizers.

Entries range from one-man art vehicles to 75-foot-long sophisticated vehicles that must be powered by a team of people.

The sculptures are typically constructed from bicycles, gears, and recycled materials, organizers said.

Last year, the museum hosted a mini, virtual race .

Teams created sculptures no taller than 13 inches and had to be able to move on land, mud and sand when pulled by a cord.

The museum received 40 race entries that year.

The deadline for participants was April 1. People can still enter the race but they must pay a late fee to do so, according to organizers.

The American Visionary Art Museum must receive all entry forms at the museum’s front desk by 4:30 p.m. on April 29.

The museum is located at 800 Key Highway.