Baltimore, MD

The Sandlot will return to Baltimore's Harbor Point

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
Ready for some summer fun in central Baltimore?

The popular Sandlot has announced it's returning to Harbor Point, starting Memorial Day.

The self-styled "Baltimore's beach" said its sixth season will kick off Memorial Day weekend - "with a new location and new operator."

However, it will still apparently be at Harbor Point.

Sandlot will be partnering with The Bar Movement for "a fun and creative fresh bar program supported by rotating local favorite food truck offerings and guest-chef appearances throughout the warmer months."

Sandlot says more details are "coming soon."

