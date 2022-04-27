DC Mom, Who Threw Out Son's Dead Body, Found Stabbed To Death: Report

Ladonia Boggs (left) and Kyon Jones (right) Photo Credit: Instagram/Washington DC Metropolitan Police

A mother from Washington DC, who reportedly disposed of her baby's dead body a year ago, was fatally stabbed in the city, authorities said.

Ladonia Boggs, 39, was found stabbed to death in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, Washington Metropolitan Police said.

Boggs originally reported her son, 2-year-old Kyon Jones, missing in May 2021. However, Boggs later said she rolled over onto the baby while they were sleeping in bed together and threw his body in the trash, the outlet reports.

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore, because he was just that small," Boggs told the outlet. “I came back in the house and got a blanket and his car seat, and wrapped it up and took it outside and just throwed it in the trash."

A search for Kyon was launched across Charles City County in Virginia, but the baby was never found, the outlet reports. Boggs was later charged with tampering with evidence.

The investigation into Bogg's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department's tip line by texting 50411.

