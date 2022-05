WESTON, W.Va. — The Weston Police Department is looking for a driver who allegedly struck a state Division of Highways worker. The incident happened Thursday evening. According to the state Department of Transportation, a late model black pickup truck hit Craig Howell at the intersection of U.S. Routes 119 and 33. Division of Highways Safety Officer Shane Hudnall said the truck driver ignored a red warning signal. He did stop to say he did not see Howell before leaving the scene.

WESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO