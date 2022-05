Fried chicken is one of those foods that is subjective, everyone has their own taste for it. But finding traditional fried chicken can be tough in today's world. However, there are still restaurants that specialize in this, and a good piece of fried chicken will have flavor that you never thought was possible. Depending on how the coating is made and how the chicken is fried, the finished product can be one of the most delicious foods you'll eat.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO